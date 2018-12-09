Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Julia Curley

Jana Kramer is standing up to body-shamers, letting them know that having a baby is no small miracle.

When the country singer received some insensitive comments on a recent Instagram photo, just over a week since giving birth to her son, Kramer fought back in a separate post shared Saturday.

“A few things because honestly I’m so frustrated and I need to vent this,” the 35-year-old mom wrote in a caption, alongside a cropped image that reveals a portion of her post-baby belly. “I wanted to post this photo (showing my stomach) because I wanted to show my journey back to healthy and my goodness I’m so glad I didn’t which is why this photo is now cropped.

“It’s amazing the comments and how rude some people can be."

The comments in question, which were left on a post that the former "One Tree Hill" actress shared 20 hours earlier, criticized Kramer for appearing toned so soon after giving birth.

In the star’s follow-up post, she directly responded to her shamers by writing, “No I didn’t get a tummy tuck, no I don’t have a personal chef, no I don’t have fortunes so I didn’t train everyday.”

Kramer explained that in her prior post, with former NFL player husband Mike Caussin, she was wearing belly shapewear and high-waisted pants that cinched her stomach.

The star also revealed that she underwent three surgeries around her stomach in the past — appendix, gallbladder and a past C-section — in addition to her recent C-section.

The mom of two welcomed her son, Jace Joseph, on Nov. 29 after suffering multiple heartbreaking miscarriages. She announced the news with a beautiful photo with her newborn and husband, still inside the hospital room.

The couple, who renewed their vows last December after a brief period of separation, also have a daughter, Jolie, 2.

In her post, Kramer left her followers with a reminder to just spread compassion. She concluded by posing a few questions — “Can we be kinder to ourselves and know that every woman has a different journey but yet we are all beautiful? Can we lift someone up but not tear yourself down in the process with comparing?” — before telling her fans, “I love y’all. Back to my baby.”