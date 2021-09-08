Jamie Otis is asking fans to pray for her 6-month-old nephew Jayme, who was rushed to the emergency room earlier this month.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Otis revealed that her sister Amylynn King dropped kids Jayme and Natalynn off at their babysitter’s house, "just like any other day.”

But a few hours later, King received a call that her infant son was in an ambulance.

“Every parents worst nightmare,” Otis, 35, wrote. “Jayme is a fighter & so are his parents. They haven’t left his side once since he’s been in the hospital.”

“I can’t wait to hold this little guy again. He’s getting stronger every day,” she continued. “Gosh, life is so fragile. Hold your loved ones tight.”

The “Married at First Sight” alum included photos of Jayme wearing a cervical collar and hooked up to tubes. Otis has not publicly disclosed what happened.

Last week, Otis posted pictures of herself cuddling with her children, Grace, 4, and Hendrix, 15 months, who she shares with husband Doug Hehner.

“Thankful to hold my babies, but I feel AWFUL for my sister. She doesn’t get to rock her babies to sleep tonight,” Otis wrote. “Hold your babies tight… if you wanna say a prayer for my sis & nephew I know she’d appreciate it.”

Otis announced Jayme’s birth in February with a snap of herself meeting him for the first time.

“This sweet boy was named after me & I’ve never felt more honored!” she gushed at the time. “When my sister told me she was naming her son after me I was literally speechless. And not gonna lie, I teared up ...A LOT.... ok, I ugly cried."

