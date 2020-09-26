"Married at First Sight" star Jamie Otis said her sex life with husband Doug Hehner has been on hold for the past four months after she gave birth to their second child in May.

"I don't feel like having sex, because I'm frickin' depressed!" Otis said on the couple's Hot Marriage. Cool Parents podcast, where she opened up about her postpartum depression, "I don't feel sexy, I don't feel hot; I'm anxious, I'm insecure."

Otis explained that the reason for not getting busy in the bedroom is due to a combination of health-related issues she had following the birth of her son Hendrix Douglas on May 13.

"(Someone) said, 'Jamie, you don't put out,' and I wanna be like, 'Excuse me, girlfriend. First of all, I had a 9 lb., 4 oz., baby tear me to shreds downstairs and then at my six-week appointment, I had to have a colposcopy, so I couldn't have sex again for two weeks," she said, referring to a procedure that often includes taking a biopsy of the cervix to check for abnormal cells.

"And then I had the (loop electrosurgical excision) procedure and couldn't have sex again for two weeks," she added.

Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis. Taylor Hill / Getty Images

The mother of two said her sex hiatus has nothing to do with her husband, who she described as "the most patient man in the world."

"it's not that I don't love my husband immensely and it's not that I'm not attracted to my husband — it's that I'm not attracted to myself and that I'm depressed," she said.

Otis said she didn't have postpartum depression after giving birth to the couple's daughter, Henley Grace "Gracie," now 3. While she said she felt "different" then, the couple had sex about six weeks after the birth

"So this time around, it's just been forever," Otis said. "I'm shy and scared. I also didn't have postpartum depression after Gracie. I can't explain it, the way I feel. It's not okay, and I'm trying to figure it out."