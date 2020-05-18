Jamie Otis changes the name of her newborn son

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner decided their newborn son, Hayes, was more of a Hendrix after meeting him in person.

The “Married at First Sight” alum, who welcomed their baby boy last week, revealed the name change during an Instagram Live broadcast on Sunday.

“We named him Hayes before we met him,” Otis, 33, told fans, noting that it helped her to bond with her unborn child.

But the minute Otis and Hehner, 36, laid eyes on their little one, they knew he was a Hendrix, which was one of their favorite names early on in the pregnancy. A name beginning with "H" was a requirement for the pair who are also parents of a 2-year-old daughter, Henley "Gracie" Hehner.

“I don’t know why we chose Hayes to begin with now,” Hehner said.

A baby name expert told the couple that the name Hendrix is “loosely tied” to the name of their “angel baby” Jonathan, whom they lost in 2016 when Otis was 17 weeks pregnant.

“Hayes — there was really no meaning, we just genuinely loved it," Otis explained.

The New Jersey-based pair welcomed Hendrix at home on May 13, with a midwife and doula present. Otis live-streamed a portion of her labor.

“I’m sorry I wasn’t able to go ‘live’ longer — I was in so much pain during contractions,” Otis wrote on Instagram. “I wanted to really focus on my breathing and being one with my son. Within 6 hours he was OUT!”

Otis announced her pregnancy in September 2019, after suffering multiple miscarriages.

“I cannot believe it! After 18 long, painful months, two losses and negative after negative on the pregnancy tests we are *finally* pregnant again!” she wrote on Instagram. “Of course, I am being cautiously optimistic, but I have a feeling this little one is going to stick.”

