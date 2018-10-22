Jamie Lynn Spears takes baby to 1st 'Auntie Britney' show — watch the video

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Britney Spears had a very special guest dancing in the crowd at her concert in Austin, Texas, on Sunday!

Her youngest niece, 6-month-old Ivey Joan, flapped her arms in delight while watching her "Auntie Britney" perform live for the first time. Ivey's mom, Jamie Lynn Spears, posted a video on Instagram of her baby moving to the music.

Jamie Lynn, 27, was all smiles as the pair danced to Britney's hit single "Work B----," with baby Ivey wearing oversized pink headphones.

Jamie Lynn also posted a heartwarming message to her older sister via Instagram Stories.

"Looked up to her since the day I was born," she captioned a photo of herself looking upward. "Couple more people look up to her now also. But I was the first."

The former "Zoey 101" actress welcomed Ivey, her first child with husband Jamie Watson, in April. Watson accompanied his wife and daughter to the concert.

Jamie Lynn's firstborn, Maddie Briann, 10, from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Casey Aldridge, also attended the show.

Jamie Lynn and Britney Spears have taken to social media in the past to share pics of their adorable children. In June, Jamie Lynn posted a pic of their happy family in honor of Maddie's birthday.

We love knowing that the family is so close!