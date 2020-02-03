'Thankful' Jamie Lynn Spears remembers anniversary of daughter's near-fatal crash

Jamie Lynn Spears commemorated the ATV accident that nearly took her daughter’s life three years ago with an emotional Instagram post on Sunday.

“3 years ago today, Super Bowl Sunday fell on February 5th, and I’ll never forget that, because it was the day my whole world stopped,” she began the post, which also featured a series of photographs of her little girl, Maddie, who is now 11.

“It started like most Sunday’s, going to church, visiting family, to suddenly trying to save my daughters life, to them taking her away, to us believing we had lost her forever, and it literally felt like the world stood still around me,” she continued. “I have never spoken fully in detail about that day, and the events that followed, but what I will share is that God blessed us with a true miracle.

“Maddie not only stayed here with us, but she made a full recovery. I know so many of you prayed so hard for us, so I will never let this day pass without thanking each of you for every single prayer you said for us, and I hope you all know we do not take this huge blessing we were given for granted, because most are not as fortunate, and we are fully aware of that horrible and unfair fact.”

Maddie crashed when she swerved while trying to avoid her ATV from a drainage ditch, People reported.

Spears, 28, said that she appreciates how fortune was on her daughter’s side and that she doesn’t take anything for granted.

“I am filled with gratitude today, and everyday, even on the bad days, because even those days are a gift, that so many others would give anything for just to have their loved ones back,” she wrote. “Let’s all be thankful for the tiny miracles in our lives everyday, that we may take for granted, because it could all change in a second. Thank y’all for always being there for me and my family, we appreciate you and love you so much.”

Spears was 17 when she had Maddie with ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge. She also has another daughter, Ivy, 1, with husband Jamie Watson.