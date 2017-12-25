Jamie Lynn Spears is pregnant! See her announcement

share tweet pin email

After a challenging year, Jamie Lynn Spears is closing out 2017 with a major announcement: She’s pregnant!

The 26-year-old country singer shared the happy news Sunday on Instagram. This will be her second child and her first with husband Jamie Watson.

“Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone ... sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister,” Spears captioned a photo of her holding hands with her husband and her 9-year-old daughter.

“2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist,” she continued. “During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work and I CAN’T wait to share that with you all very soon. 2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally.”

Spears recently took to Instagram to reflect on a difficult “milestone” from the past year: daughter Maddie’s terrifying ATV accident last February. Fortunately, Maddie made a full recovery.

“The hardest milestone me and my family have ever faced was almost losing our beautiful Maddie, but thanks to God and the two angels in this picture we were able to celebrate Maddie turning 9 years old all together,” read the caption of a photo of Maddie with the first responders who saved her life.

Now, Spears and her family have much to look forward to.

Maddie is going to be the best big sister!!! So happy for you @jamielynnspears!!!! Love you all sooo much!!! https://t.co/aTQnCrmh6V — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) December 24, 2017

“Maddie is going to be the best big sister!!! So happy for you @jamielynnspears!!!! Love you all sooo much!!!” Spears’ older sister, Britney, wrote on Twitter.

Congrats, Jamie Lynn, on the exciting milestone!