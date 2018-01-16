share tweet pin email

Congratulations to Jamie-Lynn Sigler and her husband, Cutter Dykstra!

On Tuesday, the proud parents announced the news of a new addition to the family.

"He’s here," Sigler wrote alongside a collection of photos she shared on Instagram.

(Be sure to swipe or click through to see all the shots.)

In the first pic, the 36-year-old mother can be seen cradling the wee one — better known to his family as Jack — who, evidently, arrived a little later than expected.

"Jack Adam Dykstra we will talk about your tardiness eventually, but for now we’ve got a lot of love to give," she added. "Thanks to my besties for helping me laugh and smile and to my husband for just being my rock."

As for her "rock," the former "Sopranos" star has another son with him, 4-year-old Beau, and their experience raising him is what has her so confident in Dykstra's dad skills.

"(Cutter) is an amazing dad," she explained in an interview with Us Weekly last spring. "He is as present as he can be and he always wants to be there. He’s down to getting on the floor, he was down to changing diapers. I couldn’t have asked for more. He’s one of the most present dads I’ve ever seen and I’m just lucky that he’s mine."