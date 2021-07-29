Jamie Lee Curtis reveals 25-year-old child is transgender, expresses 'wonder and pride'

Proud mom Jamie Lee Curtis is opening up about her family, speaking for the first time about the fact that her younger child is transgender.

It’s part of what the 62-year-old actor described as the “constant metamorphosis” of life in a new interview with AARP The Magazine.

She has "watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby,” she said of one of the two daughters she shares with husband Christopher Guest.

And that wasn’t all that she revealed about 25-year-old Ruby. Thanks to the love of Ruby’s life, Curtis and Guest are about to gain an in-law, too.

“She and her fiancé will get married next year, at a wedding that I will officiate,” the multitalented star added.

Computer gaming editor Ruby and her big sister, 34-year-old dance instructor Annie, who wed her partner in 2019, were both adopted by Curtis and Guest as infants.

As for Mom and Dad, they’re one of Hollywood’s most enduring couples, having been married for more than 36 years.

Curtis paid a video visit to TODAY in March as part of our “Quoted By...with Hoda” series, in which she shared the sweet story of how their long love affair began.

“I met my husband by seeing his picture in a magazine and saying out loud to a friend of mine, 'I'm going to marry that dude,’” she told Hoda Kotb. “And (I) married him four months later!

She added, “So the truth of the matter is life hinged for me on a couple seconds that I didn't see coming."

Related: