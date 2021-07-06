Jamie Lee Curtis posts sweet childhood photo to honor mom Janet Leigh's birthday

Jamie Lee Curtis remembered her mother, Janet Leigh, on her birthday Wednesday, by sharing a sweet childhood photo on Instagram that featured not one, but two familiar faces:

They're familiar, of course, because it's Leigh holding Curtis as a small child!

"Happy Birthday Janet Leigh. You had a BIG life and gave me one too. Love and misses," Curtis wrote in the caption.

Jamie Lee Curtis at a premiere for "Halloween" in Los Angeles in 2018. Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

We don't get to see too many photos featuring Curtis in what seems to be her toddler years. But the truth is, we'd know the gal in the picture was Curtis even if she hadn't posted the image, because she still looks just like that at age 62!

Janet Leigh was one of the brighter lights from mid-20th century movies, starring in everything from "Little Women" (1949) to "Psycho" (1960). She married fellow actor Tony Curtis in 1951; Kelly came along in 1956, Jamie in 1958. They split in 1962, the year after the photo was taken.

Here's the uncropped version of the photo Curtis posted on July 6, featuring her parents Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis holding Kelly, 5 (r.) and Jamie, 2, in 1961. They were heading on a ship to Argentina where Curtis would work on a new film. Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Jamie became an actor in her own right in films like "Halloween" (1978), "A Fish Called Wanda" (1988) and "Knives Out" (2019). Leigh and Curtis shared the screen multiple times over the years, like in an episode of "The Love Boat" and in films like "The Fog." Leigh also joined her daughter in 1998 for "Halloween H2O: 20 Years Later," in which her mom had a cameo, and in 2015, Curtis reenacted the famous shower scene her mom made famous in "Psycho."

Tony Curtis, Janet Leigh, and Jamie Lee Curtis in 1991 at the 36th Annual Genii Awards. Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Leigh died in 2004 at age 77.

Curtis also remembered her mother last year on what would have been her 93rd birthday with another Instagram image:

"Happy Birthday to my mother, Janet Leigh," she wrote then. "The world will never forget your beauty, talent, grace and grit."

Related: