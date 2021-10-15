It’s always good to have Snoop Dogg in your corner.

Jamie Foxx, 53, shared the story of how he once enlisted the help of his buddy Snoop Dogg to intimidate his daughter’s boyfriend.

“What happened was, my daughter — who didn’t know I had already run a background check on her boyfriend — he comes to the crib and Snoop happens to be there,” Foxx said on “The Tonight Show” Thursday. “And I said, ‘Snoop, there he is right there. Shake him up.’ And you know, Snoop walked over to my daughter’s boyfriend and just said, ‘Hey, what’s up, what’s up? ... Hey, look here, we her uncles, you know what I’m saying, so act accordingly, homie.’

“But the underlying meaning of it,” he continued, “is that I wanted the young man to understand that she’s got people who really love her, so that if something does go wrong, Snoop is coming.”

Foxx and his daughters, Corinne (left) and Annalise, attended the 2020 SAG awards together. Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner

It wasn't clear which daughter Foxx was talking about, but he likely was referring to the boyfriend of his older daughter, Corinne, 27. Foxx also has a younger daughter, Anelise, who recently turned 13.

Corinne Foxx is a model, actor and producer who has worked with her dad on several projects, including the recent Netflix sitcom, “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” She also made a cameo on her dad’s sitcom, “The Jamie Foxx Show,” which ran until 2001, and co-hosted his musical game show, Fox’s “Beat Shazam.”

The younger Foxx shared a sweet throwback photo for her dad’s birthday in December, opening up about their close bond.

“I couldn’t ask for a better person to navigate this industry with — but more importantly, I couldn’t ask for a better father to guide me, support me and always have my back,” she wrote in the caption. “There’s so much more to come from us. I hope the world is ready for it. I love you Dad.”