James Van Der Beek is going to be a dad — again!

The former “Dawson’s Creek” star revealed on Instagram Monday that he and wife Kimberly are expecting their sixth child.

“Thrilled beyond belief to announce that another little bundle of joy has picked us to be their family,” he began.

Van Der Beek, who’s currently competing on “Dancing with the Stars,” said they elected to let the show in on the good news, after Kimberly had previous miscarriages.

“We chose to have our first ultrasound on camera with our #DWTS crew capturing the result - something I NEVER thought we’d ever do... but @vanderkimberly and I have been through three of those first appointments to discover either no heartbeat, or no baby, and she wanted to share this moment,” he wrote. “Miscarriage (a word that needs a replacement - nobody failed to ‘carry’, these things sometimes just happen) is something that people rarely talk about, and often go through in secret. But there needs to be zero shame around it, or around giving yourself the time and space to grieve.”

Van Der Beek, 42, said it was a nerve-wracking experience.

“We decided to put ourselves out there - not knowing what we’d find - in an effort to chip away at any senseless stigma around this experience and to encourage people who might be going through it to open themselves up to love & support from friends and family when they need it most,” he wrote. "Happily, for us - this time- we walked out with tears of joy.

The couple, who married in 2010, have daughters Olivia, 9, Emilia, 3, Annabel Leah, 5, and Gwendolyn, 1. They also have a son, Joshua, 7.

Kimberly also shared the news about her impending bundle of joy with the same photo.

“I’m pregnant with a sixth child! We are ELATED! @vanderjames post talks about our journey with pregnancies and miscarriages and is worthy of a read,” she wrote. “I’m looking forward to sharing this journey with you. Thank you for all the warmth and love you’ve been sending.”

And if you think it may be tough for the couple to keep tabs on six kids, just know they already have issues trying to figure out who's who with the five they already have, so good luck as they prepare to navigate a house with one more!