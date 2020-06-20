James Van Der Beek reveals wife Kimberly recently suffered another miscarriage

On Saturday, James Van Der Beek shared the heartbreaking news that his wife Kimberly Brook recently suffered another miscarriage.

"After suffering a brutal, very public miscarriage last November, we were overjoyed to learn we were pregnant," the "Dawson''s Creek" star wrote on Instagram. "This time, we kept the news to ourselves. But last weekend, once again, 17 weeks in... the soul we’d been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body."

This is Kimberly's fifth miscarriage in nine years. The couple are parents to Olivia, 9, Joshua, 8, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4, and Gwendolyn, 2.

Last November, during his time on "Dancing With the Stars," Van Der Beek revealed the couple had suffered another miscarriage.

"My wife Kimberly and I went through every expecting parent’s worst nightmare. We lost the baby. The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond," Van Der Beek said before he dedicated that week's emotional dance to his wife.

Earlier that same year, the actor opened up about their first three miscarriages:

"First off — we need a new word for it. 'Mis-carriage,' in an insidious way, suggests fault for the mother — as if she dropped something, or failed to 'carry.' From what I’ve learned, in all but the most obvious, extreme cases, it has nothing to do with anything the mother did or didn’t do. So let’s wipe all blame off the table before we even start."

Van Der Beek stressed at the time that it's a pain that "will tear you open like nothing else."

"It’s painful and it’s heartbreaking on levels deeper than you may have ever experienced," he explained. "So don’t judge your grief, or try to rationalize your way around it. Let it flow in the waves in which it comes, and allow it its rightful space. And then ... once you’re able ... try to recognize the beauty in how you put yourself back together differently than you were before."

While the family is mourning another heartbreaking loss, Van Der Beek said he is speaking out to share an important message: "To all the families who have gone through this... you are not alone."