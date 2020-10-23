James Van Der Beek’s kids aren’t impressed with his 2010 appearance in Kesha’s “Blow” video.

“End of era. Finally found some of my old work that mortifies my daughter,” Van Der Beek began an Instagram post on Thursday. “About ten years ago, coming off a career ebb, I tried out a year of saying ‘yes’ to anything if I hadn’t done it before and it sounded like fun.”

It was during that time that the “Dawson’s Creek” alum found himself on set of Kesha’s unicorn-filled video.

“It was shot great —and quite well-received at the time… but I guess you can’t always predict what your kids are going think ten years down the road,” Van Der Beek wrote. “Nor should you even try.”

In the clip, Van Der Beek’s 10-year-old daughter, Olivia, and 8-year-old son, Josh, are watching their dad’s Kesha cameo.

“I never saw this in my life,” Josh announces.

A confused-looking Olivia stares at the computer screen.

“I like this song,” she tells Van Der Beek. “But….”

“But what?” he quips, before bursting into laughter. “Are you finally embarrassed by something I’ve done? It happened — at 10 years old.”

Suave? Debonair? Sure, maybe. But according to his kids, actor James Van Der Beek's role in a 2010 Kesha video was super embarrassing. Kesha/ Youtube

The actor and his wife, Kimberly, recently relocated from Los Angeles to Texas with their four children, Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4, and Gwendolyn, 2.

In an Instagram post earlier this month, Van Der Beek explained that intense losses and challenges prompted the move.

“In the last ten months, we’ve had two late-term pregnancy losses, each of which put @vanderkimberly in the hospital, we spent Christmas break thinking she had a tumor (the doctor was wrong, thank god), I was prematurely booted off a reality dancing show I was favored to win in front of the whole world, and my mom died. And a shut-down," he wrote. "All of that led to some drastic changes in our lives, and dreams, and priorities... and landed us here. Overflowing with profound gratitude today."