Less than a week after debuting his "Pirates of the Caribbean" themed dance on "Dancing with the Stars," actor James Van Der Beek shared an adorable photo of four of his children recreating the routine.

In the video, which he shared to Instagram, daughters Olivia, 8, Annabel, 5, Emilia, 3, and son Joshua, 7, pair up to show off their dance moves.

"What you do with all your heart... can be contagious," wrote Van Der Beek, adding a heart emoji to the end of the caption.

"OMG I'm obsessed! They are adorable!" wrote his dance partner, professional Emma Slater, in the comments.

Two of the little ones give it their all in rhinestone-accented tutus, while 7-year-old Joshua asked mom Kimberly to be sure to capture the moment. The couple are also parents to sixteen-month-old Gwendolyn.

Kimberly is currently pregnant with the couple's sixth child, whose first ultrasound was captured on camera by the "Dancing with the Stars" crew. The couple, who married in 2010, have been candid about a history of miscarriages.

“We chose to have our first ultrasound on camera with our #DWTS crew capturing the result - something I NEVER thought we’d ever do... but @vanderkimberly and I have been through three of those first appointments to discover either no heartbeat, or no baby, and she wanted to share this moment,” he wrote earlier this month.

“Miscarriage (a word that needs a replacement - nobody failed to ‘carry’, these things sometimes just happen) is something that people rarely talk about, and often go through in secret," he added. "But there needs to be zero shame around it, or around giving yourself the time and space to grieve.”

The couple have been open about their family, often sharing pics of their children on social media.

Several other pictures show Van Der Beek and his family preparing for his Disney Night routine, including a sweet snapshot of the group in front of a Jolly Roger flag dressed in pirate gear.

"Is this how you're supposed to look fearsome?" he asked.