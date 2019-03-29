Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 29, 2019, 1:26 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

James Van Der Beek has a problem.

The former “Dawson’s Creek” star, 42, posted a throwback picture Thursday on Instagram of him holding one of his children. Cute, right? Well, there was one teeny weeny issue. The dad of five had no idea just which kid it was.

“Came across this pic today,” the “Varsity Blues” star wrote. “If I’m being completely honest... I have no idea which kid this is. But reasonably sure it’s mine.”

You can’t totally blame Van Der Beek for being in the dark. He and wife Kimberly are parents to one boy, Joshua, 7, and four daughters: Gwendolyn, 9 months, Emilia, 3, Annabel Leah, 5, and Olivia, 8.

The actor’s admission sparked a humorous back and forth with wife Kimberly, who jumped into the fray with some thoughts of her own.

“Who is that?!! I’d say Gwen but judging by your hair it’s Emilia … or Olivia … ?” she wrote.

“I’m guessing Olivia … but could be Joshua,” her hubby responded.

“Actually … I think Olivia,” Kimberly said in another comment.

Some detective work may have helped solve the mystery. “Just checked the date on the photo. If it’s correct (and not the date it was imported or screen-grabbed) … this is Annabel,” Van Der Beek replied.

Well done! It sounds like he's got this parenting thing down pat!