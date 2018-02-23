share tweet pin email

James Van Der Beek is about to be a dad again! The "Dawson's Creek" alum and his wife, Kimberly, are expecting baby No. 5.

The 40-year-old actor, who's currently starring in "What Would Diplo Do?" and shooting Ryan Murphy's new FX series "Pose," shared the happy news in an adorable baby announcement on Instagram.

"Thrilled beyond belief to announce that we are once again adding to our family," Van Der Beek wrote next to a sweet family photo showing the couple's four kids marveling over Mom's baby bump.

"And I say 'beyond belief' because some people are probably wondering if we’re out of our minds. Which we might very well be," he joked, "but I couldn’t be more excited. Or grateful. Or in awe of @vanderkimberly."

The newest Van Der Beek will join siblings Olivia, 7, Joshua, who will soon turn 6, Annabel Leah, 4, and Emilia, who turns 2 in March.

Van Der Beek and his wife tied the knot back in August 2010, and once the star became a dad, he revealed, his perspective was forever changed.

"The second I had kids, they immediately became my priority and everything I did existed to support the life that was all about them in a good way," the actor told People magazine last August.

"What’s been fun about the work that I’ve been doing is that it’s so playful and kids bring out that playful side of you," he added, "so I think that’s gone hand in hand."

Congratulations to the Van Der Beeks on their fabulous news!