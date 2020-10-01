James Van Der Beek and his family are on the move to Texas — see the pics

The Van Der Beek family is hitting the road!

James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, have packed their bags and are relocating their family to the Austin, Texas, area.

On Wednesday, the couple posted photos from their road trip and revealed that they've adopted two rescue dogs to come along with them on their new adventure.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"Their names are Windsor (blue eyed gray one) and Able. Able means breath. And we need a lot of breath right now," Kimberly Van Der Beek wrote, adding that her family's other two dogs, Rocky and Skye, bonded with their new additions instantly.

"We will document this trip in hopes that it can bring a smile to your face during such an uncertain time in the world. With love from our family to yours, thank you for your support on this journey. Los Angeles. ‘Twas a good run," the mother of five wrote, sharing a series of photos of the new pups.

As the family prepared to embark on their 10-day road trip, James Van Der Beek shared a few photos of his family in their empty home.

"Sometimes a fuller life begins with an empty house. Leaving Los Angeles incredibly grateful for all the friends and memories we’ve made here. Onto the next big adventure!" he captioned the post.

Kimberly Van Der Beek also shared a comedic video on her Instagram story. In the short clip, Mom and Dad are driving along with their five kids and four dogs and she pauses to question if adopting two puppies was the best idea.

"I think we're setting some kind of record. Do you think that anybody else in the world has ever moved out of their house with their five children and decided to adopt two rescued puppies before a 10-day road trip?" she says.

Kimberly Van Der Beek explained her family's decision to move during an appearance on "The Make Down" podcast last month.

"I think we're in a time right now where people are wanting to ground themselves a little bit more into nature," she said. "And LA has been a magical place for many years for me. So much life has been lived here. I'm going to go through a process to leave. I mean, I birthed three kids in the home I'm living in. But, you know, I gotta get out of the concrete jungle for a little bit."