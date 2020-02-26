James Van Der Beek hilariously explains 'Dawson's Creek' to his young daughter

James Van Der Beek’s daughter doesn’t wanna wait any longer to find out about her dad’s classic show.

In a video posted to his Instagram stories, the actor appears with one of his kids, giving some tongue-in-cheek insight into what “Dawson’s Creek” was about.

"Why is it called Dalson’s Creek?" his little girl asks, adorably mispronouncing the show's name. "Is it because Dalson owns a creek and someone tries to destroy it?"

Van Der Beek and co-star Joshua Jackson on "Dawson's Creek." Moviestore/Shutterstock

"Exactly," Van Der Beek, 42, replies before veering off into some fiction. "He owns a creek, and then somebody’s trying to blow it up and, so he has to use kung fu and ninja moves to try to prevent that from happening."

Van Der Beek appears to have sold that fib well because his daughter appeared to buy it.

"I can imagine you doing that," she said, while doing her own karate chop.

"That’s what it was," Van Der Beek said. "It was not about me whining and crying and being annoying on a creek. It definitely was not that," he added, poking some fun at the show.

Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly are the parents of five kids, including Olivia, 9, Joshua, 7, Annabel, 5, Emilia, 3, and Gwendolyn, 19 months.

Van Der Beek, of course, played Dawson on the coming-of-age WB drama, which ran for six seasons before signing off in 2003, a fact we're sure his daughter knows.