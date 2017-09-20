share tweet pin email

We already knew that James Corden and wife Julia Carey are expecting their third child, but now we have some details about the bundle of joy that's on the way.

For instance, that bundle should come with a bow — for the holidays.

Getty Images James Corden and his wife, producer Julia Carey, attend the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

During a red carpet interview with Extra TV on Emmy night, the "Late Late Show" host revealed the news.

"She’ll be arriving Christmas — we’re very excited," he said.

Yes, she will be the best present her parents could hope for.

"We are having a little girl," he continued with a smile. "It's going to be terrific."

And it's also going to make for a full house alongside the couple's other kids, son Max, 6, and daughter Carey, 2.

The question is, will it get any fuller?

"We said it was done after two, so who knows?" Corden quipped. "Who knows?!"

FilmMagic

The funnyman certainly had his hands full on Emmy night, taking home two golden trophies — one for his "Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special" and one for his hosting duties at last year's Tony Awards. But that was nothing compared to what his wife was up to.

"She’s building ankles in her stomach as we speak," he added with a bit of humor and a whole lot of admiration.