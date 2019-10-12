If parents have a favorite child, most of them keep it to themselves but actress Jaime Pressly is going on record with her preference!

In an Instagram post last week, the "Mom" star shared a picture of herself with her eldest son, Dezi James, 12, at a restaurant. Clearly not afraid to play favorites, she revealed her feelings about her adorable son.

"Best time ever hangin with my favorite son, Dezi," she wrote in the caption. "That’s right I said it. I have a favorite son although I luv all 3 of my boys with everything I have in me. Dez and I have a special bond that no one else will ever match because we’ve grown up together." Pressly, 42, continued. She also added the hashtags #firstborn and #iloveyou to her post.

Dezi is Pressly's only son with ex-fiance Eric Cubiche. She also has twin boys, Leo and Lenon, with longtime boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi. The twins turn two next week and as many parents know, it's a big change going from parenting one child to three at a time.

Fans of the "My Name is Earl" alum weighed in on whether it's OK to come out and say you have a favorite child.

"I hope your son stole your phone and posted this," wrote one commentator, adding a thinking face and grimace emoji.

"My mom had a favorite and she never said but I always knew. Glad she didn't say it," wrote another user, sparking a discussion about whether it's acceptable to use social media to express your preferences, even if it might potentially hurt the feelings of other children.

But not everyone took Pressly's post so seriously.

"Don’t let these non parents mom-shame you," posted a fan. "What you said was real!! Beautiful picture by the way."

For those concerned, Pressly is also vocal about her love for all three of her sons, posting plenty of pics showing their strong relationships.

"Happy #nationaltwinsday Leo and Lenon!!! Mama luvs you!!!" she captioned a photo of her younger boys looking cute in matching swimsuits and playing together.

In another post, she shared a collage of all three of her boys.

"#mamasboys" was her simple caption to accompany the happy pictures.

While some people say that there's an unspoken preference among mothers for their firstborn, due to the fact that parents often have higher expectations for their first child, others might conclude that the mayhem that comes with raising twins could cause Pressly to be just a bit more stressed when dealing with them.

And while parents' relationships change with their children over time, it's well known that the terrible twos can be a particularly challenging time.

Whether you have a favorite child or not, one thing is certain — Pressly obviously loves all her boys and isn't afraid to show it!