Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert expecting baby No. 3! See the announcement

Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert are making way for baby No. 3!

The "Bachelor in Paradise" alums announced Monday on Roper Tolbert's Instagram page that they are expecting their third child.

The 33-year-old reality star shared a hilarious photo of herself balancing the couple's two kids — daughter Emmy, 2, and son Brooks, 9 months — on Tolbert's back as he lies face-down on the kitchen floor. Tolbert holds in one hand a positive pregnancy test and in the other, sonogram pics of their baby-on-the-way.

"HERE WE GROW AGAIN!!! It feels so good to be able to finally talk about this pregnancy! If you noticed I haven’t been on social media much the past couple of months, it’s because I was dealing with terrible nausea and fatigue, on top of taking care of two kiddos during a pandemic," Roper Tolbert captioned the shot.

Roper and Tolbert fell in love on the second season of "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2015, and married the following year. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

"Although this time has its uncertainties, we are so thankful and excited for this baby," she went on. "I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers. We are beyond happy to love another baby, to give Emmy and Brooks another sibling and to have our children be so close!"

Tolbert joked in the comments, "Our basketball team is almost complete."

Roper Tolbert and Tolbert fell in love on the second season of "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2015, and suffered a miscarriage early in their relationship. The pair tied the knot in 2016, and welcomed Emmy in August 2017. Baby boy Brooks arrived early last July — so early, in fact, that Roper Tolbert ending up giving birth in the master closet of the couple's bedroom.

"It was one of the scariest moments of my life because I felt so out of control, but Tanner, Tanner’s mom, my mom and the medics and firefighters kept me going when I felt like the world was caving in on me and my unborn baby," Roper Tolbert captioned a photo of herself holding Brooks shortly after giving birth.

Though Roper Tolbert was still "processing the shock" of it all, she was thrilled to meet her son.

"I was going to share the happy, cute Instagrammable pics first, but this felt right to me," she wrote. "So incredibly grateful for the support system we had and for this beautiful boy I get to hold in my arms."

Congratulations on your happy news, Jade and Tanner!