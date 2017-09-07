share tweet pin email

It's back-to-school time, and our favorite Hollywood moms and dads are sharing the cutest photos to mark the occasion.

So proud of my babies... #notbabiesanymore #4thgrade #love A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

Would you believe Jennifer Lopez's adorable twins, Emme and Max, 9, are already starting the fourth grade? "So proud of my babies," Lopez, 48, wrote next to an Instagram pic of the duo (whose father is J.Lo's ex-husband, Marc Anthony) in dapper school uniforms.

Annual first day of school photo. For Tabitha who today is an official 3rd grader. Just as Tabitha did yesterday for her twin sister's first day, Loretta sends Tabitha on her way. X, SJ A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Sep 7, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

Thursday was a busy day at Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's house! Parker, 52, shared a shot from behind of her 8-year-old twins, Tabitha and Loretta, standing outside their New York City home.

It's official. High school bound. X, SJ A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Sep 7, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

A little earlier in the day, the "Sex and the City" alum also shared a photo of her oldest, 14-year-old James Wilkie, with the announcement, "It's official. High school bound."

Warms my heart ❤️😢 @davidfurnish #BackToSchool A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Sep 6, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Elton John posted a back-to-school photo of his boys, Zachary, 6, and Elijah, 4, in uniform.

First day of 2nd grade! Harper, you are kind, sweet, caring, smart, silly and fun and you make your daddy and I so proud. #firstdayofschool #2ndgrade #gogetemtiger A post shared by Tiffani Thiessen (@tiffanithiessen) on Sep 5, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

Tiffani Thiessen celebrated her daughter Harper's first day of second grade.

#firstdayofschool - my babies all growing up 😭 #slowdown!!! A post shared by Joe Mac (@joeymcintyre) on Sep 5, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

Joey McIntyre gathered his brood for a group shot.

Cash Warren shared an adorable snap of Honor, 9, and Haven, 6, his daughters with wife Jessica Alba, 36, and included a joke (we hope!) about what he advised the girls to tell teachers who ask if they've kept up their studies over the summer.

KINDERGARTEN 📚😢 #MAXIDREW A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Aug 31, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Singer and fashion designer Jessica Simpson, 37, share a cute pic of her stylish daughter Maxwell, 5, who started kindergarten.

I took all these photos of Adalaide before leaving for her first day of Kindergarten but for some reason it's this one that makes me cry... #shesnotababyanymore #thoseheavenlydays A post shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Sep 5, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

Katherine Heigl shared a slideshow of her 5-year-old daughter Adalaide's first day of school and got emotional in the caption. "I took all these photos of Adalaide before leaving for her first day of kindergarten but for some reason it's this one that makes me cry..." the 38-year-old actress wrote.

"Ready for a great day!" actress Alyssa Milano, 44, wrote of her 6-year-old son Milo's first day of kindergarten.

My muppet's first day of 2nd grade!!! Emotional for me!!! And so awesome for her! #unicornshoes🦄 A post shared by Meredith Salenger (@meredithsalenger) on Sep 5, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

"My muppet's first day of 2nd grade!!! Emotional for me!!! And so awesome for her!" Meredith Salenger, 47, fiancée of comedian Patton Oswalt, 48, wrote next to a pic of Patton's adorable daughter, Alice, 8.

I can't not share this with you. 9th and 5th graders. Ready to go! #timeflys #proud #family A post shared by Jennie 💛 (@jenniegarth) on Aug 31, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

"I can't not share this with you. 9th and 5th graders. Ready to go!" wrote "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Jennie Garth, 45, next to pics of her girls Lola, 14, and Fiona, 10 (with ex-husband Peter Facinelli).

Here's hoping it's a great school year for everyone!