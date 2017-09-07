It's back-to-school time, and our favorite Hollywood moms and dads are sharing the cutest photos to mark the occasion.
Would you believe Jennifer Lopez's adorable twins, Emme and Max, 9, are already starting the fourth grade? "So proud of my babies," Lopez, 48, wrote next to an Instagram pic of the duo (whose father is J.Lo's ex-husband, Marc Anthony) in dapper school uniforms.
Thursday was a busy day at Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's house! Parker, 52, shared a shot from behind of her 8-year-old twins, Tabitha and Loretta, standing outside their New York City home.
A little earlier in the day, the "Sex and the City" alum also shared a photo of her oldest, 14-year-old James Wilkie, with the announcement, "It's official. High school bound."
Elton John posted a back-to-school photo of his boys, Zachary, 6, and Elijah, 4, in uniform.
Tiffani Thiessen celebrated her daughter Harper's first day of second grade.
Joey McIntyre gathered his brood for a group shot.
Cash Warren shared an adorable snap of Honor, 9, and Haven, 6, his daughters with wife Jessica Alba, 36, and included a joke (we hope!) about what he advised the girls to tell teachers who ask if they've kept up their studies over the summer.
Singer and fashion designer Jessica Simpson, 37, share a cute pic of her stylish daughter Maxwell, 5, who started kindergarten.
Katherine Heigl shared a slideshow of her 5-year-old daughter Adalaide's first day of school and got emotional in the caption. "I took all these photos of Adalaide before leaving for her first day of kindergarten but for some reason it's this one that makes me cry..." the 38-year-old actress wrote.
"Ready for a great day!" actress Alyssa Milano, 44, wrote of her 6-year-old son Milo's first day of kindergarten.
"My muppet's first day of 2nd grade!!! Emotional for me!!! And so awesome for her!" Meredith Salenger, 47, fiancée of comedian Patton Oswalt, 48, wrote next to a pic of Patton's adorable daughter, Alice, 8.
"I can't not share this with you. 9th and 5th graders. Ready to go!" wrote "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Jennie Garth, 45, next to pics of her girls Lola, 14, and Fiona, 10 (with ex-husband Peter Facinelli).
Here's hoping it's a great school year for everyone!