Teachers can now bring the magic of Harry Potter to their students who are stuck at home because of the coronavirus.

Delighted to help teachers reach kids at home by relaxing the usual licence required to post videos of themselves reading Harry Potter books. Go to https://t.co/77d90pkiYK to find the guidelines. Be well, everyone. More soon! 💫#HarryPotterAtHome — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 20, 2020

Author J.K. Rowling announced Friday that she has relaxed copyright permissions so that educators can post videos of themselves reading “Harry Potter” books aloud.

The open license policy is in effect until the end of school year, according to Rowling’s website. She just asks that teachers publish their story time onto closed educational platforms rather than social media.

Teachers all over the world are taking to Twitter to express their gratitude.

Thanks @jk_rowling ! I’m a teacher of English in France and suggested my pupils read the Potter books. In these dark times, I’m twice as grateful for the world you’ve created. 20 years later, it is still a safe place for me ... much love Jo. Stay safe my Queen 😘 — Louis (@LouisStevenson9) March 20, 2020

As a teacher trying to navigate this online learning world- THANK YOU! This is great news☺️ — Slytherin Sassypants🐍 (@slytherinstef) March 20, 2020

Several publishers including Simon & Schuster, HarperCollins and Scholastic also have lifted copyright restrictions due to the COVID-19 outbreak. On Thursday, Audible launched a site called Audible Stories where parents and their cooped-up kids can listen to children’s and family audiobooks free of charge.