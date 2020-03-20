Teachers can now bring the magic of Harry Potter to their students who are stuck at home because of the coronavirus.
Author J.K. Rowling announced Friday that she has relaxed copyright permissions so that educators can post videos of themselves reading “Harry Potter” books aloud.
The open license policy is in effect until the end of school year, according to Rowling’s website. She just asks that teachers publish their story time onto closed educational platforms rather than social media.
Teachers all over the world are taking to Twitter to express their gratitude.
"@jk_rowling ! I’m a teacher of English in France and suggested my pupils read the Potter books. In these dark times, I’m twice as grateful for the world you’ve created. 20 years later, it is still a safe place for me ... much love Jo. Stay safe my Queen," wrote one person.
Added another: "As a teacher trying to navigate this online learning world — THANK YOU! This is great news."
Several publishers including Simon & Schuster, HarperCollins and Scholastic also have lifted copyright restrictions due to the COVID-19 outbreak. On Thursday, Audible launched a site called Audible Stories where parents and their cooped-up kids can listen to children’s and family audiobooks free of charge.