Ivanka Trump has passed on resources to help other parents learn about the dangers of concussions after her daughter suffered a scary fall at school this week.

The oldest daughter of President Donald Trump wrote on her Instagram story Tuesday that her daughter, Arabella, 8, fell while playing the schoolyard game gaga.

Ivanka Trump says her daughter, Arabella, 8, is fine after hitting her head while playing a game with other kids. SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

"Yesterday Arabella slipped playing Gaga and hit her head hard (thankfully, she is fine)," she wrote.

Gaga is a dodgeball-style game with a soft foam ball in which players try to hit their opponents with a ball below the knees.

Trump also included a fact sheet from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding how to spot concussions in children playing sports.

"Parents/Caregivers: below is an excellent resource for concussions – or TBI (traumatic brain injury) – that is worth reading and passing along,'' she wrote.

Ivanka Trump shared resources on her Instagram story for other parents whose children suffer a potential concussion. @ivankatrump/Instagram

Symptoms of a concussion that can be observed by parents include the child appearing dazed, forgetting an instruction, moving clumsily and failing to recall events before the fall or hit to the head.

There are also signs that can be reported by children like a headache, nausea, balance problems, blurry vision, concentration problems, and issues with light or noise.

If a child or teen has a potential concussion, the CDC recommends removing the child from play and taking them to a health care provider who can provide a course of action.

Children who return too soon are at a greater risk of another concussion, according to the CDC. More than 800,000 children a year are taken to emergency departments in the U.S. every year for traumatic brain injury, the CDC says.