It's a girl! Jinger Duggar and husband welcome their first child

The Duggar family just welcomed an additional member!

Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are now parents to a baby girl, the couple announced Thursday on their website.

“God is so kind! Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 am. Felicity weighs 8lbs. and 3oz. and is 19.5 inches long,” the reality television stars wrote. “Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!”

Duggar, 24, is the sixth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, stars of TLC's "19 Kids and Counting." She is also one of the stars of her own TLC program, “Counting On.”

Duggar married Vuolo, a former soccer pro, in November 2016.