It's a girl! Actress Brigitte Nielsen, 54, welcomes 5th child

It's a girl for Brigitte Nielsen!

The Danish actress and model welcomed her fifth child, a daughter named Frida, at the age of 54, People magazine reported. (Nielsen also shared the People report on her verified Facebook page.) The baby, her first with husband Mattia Dessi, was born Friday in Los Angeles, weighing 5 lbs. 9 oz.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images Danish actress Brigitte Nielsen revealed in May she was expecting her fifth child at the age of 54.

“We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives,” the parents told People. “It’s been a long road, and so worth it. We’ve never been more in love.”

Nielsen revealed in late May that she and Italian model Dessi, her fifth husband, were expecting. She posted a series of photos on Instagram debuting her lovely baby bump.

On Father's Day, the "Red Sonja" star shared another sweet photo on Instagram, this time of Dessi touching her belly as they both smiled big for a selfie. "You'll be a great papà, Ti amo," she wrote in a caption.

Nielsen is already a mom to four sons: Julian Winding, 34, the son of first husband Kasper Winding; Killian Gastineau, 28, the son of former New York Jets player and ex-fiance Mark Gastineau; and Douglas Meyer, 25, and Raoul Meyer Jr., 23, the sons of her fourth husband, Raoul Meyer. (She was also famously married to actor Sylvester Stallone from 1985 to 1987, though they do not have children.)

And now — a daughter! Nielsen and Dessi are surely thrilled. Congrats to the happy couple!