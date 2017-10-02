share tweet pin email

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are parents!

Karwai Tang / WireImage Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt in January.

The "Hills" alumni made the happy news public on Twitter, announcing Monday that they had welcomed a baby boy, Gunner Stone, into the family.

GUNNER STONE — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 2, 2017

Gunner was born 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 19 inches long, People magazine confirmed. He is the couple's first child.

Happy birthday to the love of my life! You are the best husband and I know you will be the most amazing father! We are all so blessed to have you! Thank you for brightening up everyday of my life! I love you beyond words! ❤️ A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Aug 14, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

Immediately after announcing his new son's name on social media, Pratt made sure to give a shout-out to a company that apparently gave the new parents an interesting birthing present:

Shout out @crystalarium1 for dropping off $27,000 in crystals for the birth — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 2, 2017

A little later on, he also expressed his fond wish for the new child, though the meaning is a little unclear:

canât wait for my son to feed hummers — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 2, 2017

As for mom, well, for obvious reasons her social account has been a little quieter. In September she did share with TODAY a little reasoning behind the choosing of Gunner's name, noting, "I think it’s original and it’s classic. So, some people will have heard of it, but I think it will fit well. I love it. I didn’t want to go too over the top. I know Spencer liked a much flashier name, so we’ve certainly come to a middle ground."

Crystals aside, we are sure they have. Congratulations, you two!

