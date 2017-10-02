Parents

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcome 1st child, Gunner Stone

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are parents!

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt in January.

The "Hills" alumni made the happy news public on Twitter, announcing Monday that they had welcomed a baby boy, Gunner Stone, into the family.

Gunner was born 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 19 inches long, People magazine confirmed. He is the couple's first child.

Immediately after announcing his new son's name on social media, Pratt made sure to give a shout-out to a company that apparently gave the new parents an interesting birthing present:

A little later on, he also expressed his fond wish for the new child, though the meaning is a little unclear:

As for mom, well, for obvious reasons her social account has been a little quieter. In September she did share with TODAY a little reasoning behind the choosing of Gunner's name, noting, "I think it’s original and it’s classic. So, some people will have heard of it, but I think it will fit well. I love it. I didn’t want to go too over the top. I know Spencer liked a much flashier name, so we’ve certainly come to a middle ground."

Crystals aside, we are sure they have. Congratulations, you two!

