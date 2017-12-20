Parents

It's a boy! Eva Longoria is reportedly pregnant with her first child

TODAY

Eva Longoria is expecting her first child, according to reports.

Mindy Kaling welcomes baby daughter; Eva Longoria is pregnant

Mindy Kaling welcomes baby daughter; Eva Longoria is pregnant

The "Desperate Housewives" and "Empire" actress, 42, is said to be having a baby boy with husband Jose Bastón, according to E! News. She's currently mom to his three children from a previous marriage.

Getty Images
Eva Longoria and Jose Bastón attending the amfAR Gala in Cannes, France in May.

"They've been such a gift in my life," Longoria said about her stepchildren in a 2015 interview with People magazine. Having one of their own would be "icing on the cake" but, she added, "I don't feel like we are lacking because we don't have a baby."

Bastón, 49, is the president of Televisa, Latin America's largest media company. The couple met in 2013, got engaged in Dubai in late 2015 and married the following year in Mexico.

Eva Longoria talks about her fashion line, breast cancer advocacy

Eva Longoria talks about her fashion line, breast cancer advocacy

It was her third marriage; Longoria has previously been married to actor Tyler Christopher and basketball player Tony Parker.

"I'm not a fan of marriage," she told People earlier in 2017 about her third husband. "I like being married to him."

Congratulations to them both!

