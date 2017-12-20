It's a boy! Eva Longoria is reportedly pregnant with her first child

share tweet pin email

Eva Longoria is expecting her first child, according to reports.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Mindy Kaling welcomes baby daughter; Eva Longoria is pregnant Play Video - 0:47 Mindy Kaling welcomes baby daughter; Eva Longoria is pregnant Play Video - 0:47

The "Desperate Housewives" and "Empire" actress, 42, is said to be having a baby boy with husband Jose Bastón, according to E! News. She's currently mom to his three children from a previous marriage.

Getty Images Eva Longoria and Jose Bastón attending the amfAR Gala in Cannes, France in May.

"They've been such a gift in my life," Longoria said about her stepchildren in a 2015 interview with People magazine. Having one of their own would be "icing on the cake" but, she added, "I don't feel like we are lacking because we don't have a baby."

Bastón, 49, is the president of Televisa, Latin America's largest media company. The couple met in 2013, got engaged in Dubai in late 2015 and married the following year in Mexico.

It was her third marriage; Longoria has previously been married to actor Tyler Christopher and basketball player Tony Parker.

"I'm not a fan of marriage," she told People earlier in 2017 about her third husband. "I like being married to him."

Congratulations to them both!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.