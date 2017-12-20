It's a boy! Eva Longoria is reportedly pregnant with her first child

Eva Longoria is expecting her first child, according to reports.
The "Desperate Housewives" and "Empire" actress, 42, is said to be having a baby boy with husband Jose Bastón, according to E! News. She's currently mom to his three children from a previous marriage.
"They've been such a gift in my life," Longoria said about her stepchildren in a 2015 interview with People magazine. Having one of their own would be "icing on the cake" but, she added, "I don't feel like we are lacking because we don't have a baby."
Bastón, 49, is the president of Televisa, Latin America's largest media company. The couple met in 2013, got engaged in Dubai in late 2015 and married the following year in Mexico.
It was her third marriage; Longoria has previously been married to actor Tyler Christopher and basketball player Tony Parker.
"I'm not a fan of marriage," she told People earlier in 2017 about her third husband. "I like being married to him."
Congratulations to them both!
