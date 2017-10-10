share tweet pin email

For actress Isla Fisher, being a mom is what she feels most proud about, but the public won't be finding out details about her kids any time soon.

"It feels like now it’s an interesting news point that I don’t want to talk about it. Yet when I started out, it was interesting that people wanted to talk about their private life. No one could believe it," said Fisher, who has three kids with husband Sacha Baron Cohen, to TODAY Parents. "Everyone was like 'Oh my god. Can you believe she is talking about her private life whoever it was.' Nowadays, we are used to everyone sharing everything that I’ve become an interesting news story for keeping a secret."

Getty Images for L.A. Dance Proj Actress turned writer Isla Fisher has a new children's book out called "Marge in Charge."

The decision to keep her family private is one the actress-turned-author, who wrote the children's book "Marge in Charge", has given a lot of thought to.

"If you speak about your children or if you take them to a red carpet event, you can’t be litigious later on when there is a picture of them in something and say, 'hey, they deserve anonymity,' but they do," the mom of three explained. "They have rights, too. It’s a very conscious decision and truly I would feel really disgusting about myself if I used my family to sell something. It wouldn’t sit right with me. It doesn’t line up with my values."

Being in the public eye, the 41-year-old explained it's important that some things are just for her persoanl life and protecting the privacy of her family is something she sincerely cares about.

"Obviously, I am a mom and motherhood is the thing that I’m most proud of and it’s my favorite topic in my personal life. If you were my friend and we went for coffee, you would be like 'Oh my god. All she talks about are her kids,'" Fisher said.

In a world where parents' social feeds are flooded with cute baby and kid photos, it's hard to imagine never having the urge to share, but the actress doesn't. However, that's not to say that those closest to her don't get access to her family.

"But I do have an open door policy and people come over all of the time. I do big Shabbat dinners. Everybody gets access to my family time once a week," she said.

