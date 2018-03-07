share tweet pin email

As everyone knows, you don't get an award for great parenting. But there are awards for great blogging about parenting — and the TODAY Parenting Team is partnering with Mom 2.0 to present a special "people's choice" award for the favorite parenting blog.

Since its launch three years ago, the TODAY Parenting Team community has become a welcoming place where thousands of parents share and connect.

Now, we want YOU to nominate your favorites! Please follow this link to tell us about the parenting blogs you love. This year’s Iris Awards will be presented in May at the upcoming Mom 2.0 Summit; the TODAY Parenting Team is the Mom 2.0 premiere media partner for 2018.

The Iris Awards recognize contributors in 15 categories, including best Mom Blog, Dad Blog, Livestream, Podcast and Instagram. Contestants also will be honored for the quality of their writing, photography, videos, entrepreneurship and philanthropic efforts.

Past Iris award winners have included such TODAY Parenting Team favorites as La Guardia Cross (whose New Father Chronicles we share every week on Facebook and TODAY.com), Amanda Magee, Jill Krause of Baby Rabies and "Well Played" author Meredith Sinclair.

The call for Iris Awards nominations will remain open through Friday, March 16, and anyone can nominate their favorite parenting blogs or platforms. Nominees will be announced on April 4, and the winners will be named and honored on May 4 at the Mom 2.0 Summit in Pasadena, California.

Laura T. Coffey is editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter @ltcoff and Google+, and learn about her bestselling book "My Old Dog: Rescued Pets with Remarkable Second Acts" at MyOldDogBook.com.