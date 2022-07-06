Parents of toddler believed to be among those killed in Illinois shooting

Among those killed in the July Fourth holiday parade in Highland Park, Illinois, are husband and wife Irina and Kevin McCarthy, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office. The couple appears to leave behind a son, Aiden, who is believed to be 2.

DePaul University, where they each were alumnus, issued a statement to NBC News addressing their deaths and sending prayers to their son.

"The DePaul University community mourns the loss of alumni Kevin and Irina McCarthy in the Highland Park shooting," the statement read. "We extend our prayers to their families, particularly their son Aiden, and all of those who have been affected by this senseless tragedy." Irina was 35 and Kevin 37.

The shooting occurred around approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday when, during the parade, a gunman dressed in women's clothing began shooting from a rooftop of a building. Seven people were killed and dozens were injured in the mass shooting.

A GoFundMe campaign published Tuesday by a friend of the family stated that Aiden was the age of 2, and says that he was with his parents at the time of the shooting and is in the care of his grandparents. TODAY has reached out to local authorities and the parents of the McCarthys to confirm these details but have not yet heard back.

Six of the seven deceased victims have been identified. Along with the McCarthys, Katherine Goldstein (age 64), Jacquelyn Sundheim (age 63), Stephen Straus (age 88) and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza (age 78) were also killed.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.