Hannah Polites, an Australian social media star, grabbed headlines with her “too small” baby bump back in 2016. During her second pregnancy, the 28-year-old, who boasts more than 1.3 million Instagram followers, faced criticism once again — only this time, some people felt her belly was too large.

“I would get comments everywhere I went about how big I was, and ‘am I sure there’s not two in there?’” Polites wrote on Instagram. She added, “Luckily, I don’t let the comments worry me as I knew my body wouldn’t grow a baby it couldn’t handle.”

The photo features a split of Polites at 38 weeks pregnant and then at 13 days postpartum with her son, Arlo, who was born on June 2. (Polites and her husband, Garth Small, are also parents of daughter, Evaliah Grace, 2.)

The bikini model's post resonated with many of her fans. "Argh. The comments about how big/small are the worst! Been getting them a lot lately," wrote one woman, to which Polites responded, "First pregnancy I was 'dangerously small' and second I was huge?"

Polites, a former midwife, recently revealed that she is in no rush to “bounce back” after giving birth and will wait the recommended six weeks before she hits the gym. For now, her focus is on family.

“Evaliah has already asked why mama’s belly button 'looks funny' and why my skin on my belly is so soft,” the mother of two gushed on Instagram. “She now knows that it’s because my body created a beautiful life and that’s bloody incredible.”

It’s important to note that a bump does not determine the size of a baby. Though Polites' belly looked different during her two pregnancies, Arlo weighed only 1 pound more than his big sister at birth.