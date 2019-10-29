Sign up for our newsletter

Sabrina Zimmerman couldn’t mask her horror when she was driving home and spotted her husband, Evan Zimmerman, dressed as Michael Myers from the 1978 slasher film "Halloween."

“There’s something about Michael with the white face and the way he walks,” Evan, 36, told TODAY Parents. “He creeps people out more than anybody.”

In a Facebook video, which has more than 5 million views, Sabrina is approaching her house, when suddenly, Evan appears on a bicycle. Attached to the pink cruiser is a child carrier with a baby skeleton riding inside.

“What the hell are you doing?” Sabrina demands.

“Are we those those people now?” Sabrina asks, as Evan continues to ignore her.

When she threatens to have Evan committed, he stares at her for a moment and then pedals off in the other direction.

Evan and Sabrina Zimmerman. Courtesy of Whiskey and Wine Photography

Sabrina later put the clip on Facebook, where it went viral with more than 159,000 shares.

"I've been doing this costume since 2012, but this is the first year she recorded me," Evan told TODAY Parents.

Evan, who has three sons and serves in the U.S. Air Force, said Decatur police know that they should disregard any phone calls about Michael Myers.

“I’ll stand in random peoples yards and look at them through the window until they notice me standing there,” Evan revealed. “I carry a fake butcher knife.”

Up until recently, he had never been threatened.

“I had a situation last week, where a guy said he was going to shoot me,” Evan said, proudly noting that he never broke character.”

Elderly people are off limits, but Evan has no problem scaring little ones.

Evan Zimmerman has been dressing up as Michael Myers from "Halloween" since 2012. Courtesy of Whiskey and Wine Photography

“A lot of the children want their picture with me. Not all of them, but a majority do,” Evan said. “I get a lot of requests from parents wanting me to scare their kids.”

As for wife, Sabrina, Evan admitted she worries something bad is going to happen to him.

“She always talks about how I give her anxiety,” he said. “But in reality she loves that I do this.”