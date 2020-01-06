Indiana couple welcomes twins born in different decades

Sign up for our newsletter

Dawn Gilliam and Jason Tello thought it would be pretty cool if their twins had different birthdays.

The couple, from Pendleton, Indiana, got their wish — and then some. Their babies were born in different decades.

Joslyn Grace arrived at 11:37 p.m. on Dec. 31, making her the last 2019 baby born at Ascension St. Vincent Carmel hospital.

Thirty minutes later, her brother, Jaxon DeWayne, entered the world at 12:07 a.m. on Jan. 1. Jaxon was the hospital's first baby of 2020.

“Everyone in the delivery room was so excited,” Gilliam, 36, told TODAY Parents. “It’s pretty awesome.”

Dawn Gilliam and Jason Tello welcomed twins born in different decades. Courtesy of Gene Ford

Gilliam, who is also mom of Gabryel, 5, and James, 10, said the twins already have distinct personalities.

Joslyn is a total daddy’s girl.

“She won’t hold my finger, but she will grip onto Jason’s,” Gilliam explained. “The other day, when I was holding her, she opened her eyes, squinted really hard and then shut them. I gave her back to Jason and she was happy again.”

Gilliam describes Jaxon as “the total opposite.” He’s all about his mama for the time being.

“Jaxon won’t grip onto Jason’s finger, but he will mine,” Gilliam quipped.

Joslyn and Jaxon, who were born weighing 4 pounds, 11 ounces, and 4 pounds, 7 ounces, respectively, are expected to remain in the hospital until their Feb. 19 due date.

“They're both doing really good,” Gilliam gushed. “So maybe they’ll come home early.”