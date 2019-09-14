A baby was born on Sept. 11 at 9:11 p.m., weighing in at 9 pounds and 11 ounces in what can only be described as a joyful coincidence on what has otherwise become a somber day of remembrance.

Little Christina Malone-Brown was born at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital in Germantown, Tennessee on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. While many babies are born on Sept. 11, just like every other day, Malone-Brown's birth time and vitals made her entrance into the world extra special.

Methodist Healthcare/ Facebook

"We had emotions and we felt it," Cametrione Malone-Brown, the baby girl's mother, said, according to a Facebook post from the hospital. "Then 18 years later on that day 9/11, you find triumph; you find a piece of joy from a day that was so drastic and still hurts."

A photo released by the hospital shows the precious baby girl asleep in her hospital crib, wearing a blue bow and already sporting an impressive head of hair.

During Christina's birth, which was by C-section, the doctor kept saying: "Oh my goodness, I've got a 9/11, 9/11, 9/11," the baby girl's father, Justin Brown, told the Commercial Appeal.

Methodist Healthcare/ Facebook

The Brown family did not immediately respond to a request for an interview, however Malone-Brown posted on Aug. 27 that she was due in "three weeks or less," putting her due date around Sept. 11.

She was already expecting Christina to be a big baby, since she noted her "Baby Jaws" was 8 pounds and 6 ounces during a doctor's appointment on Aug. 19. But with 1,440 minutes in a day, the fact that Christina was born at 9:11 p.m. makes the odds of being born at that time extra long.

Rachel Laughlin, a patient care coordinator at the hospital, said in a a press release, “I’ve worked in women’s services for over 35 years, and I’ve never seen a baby’s birthdate, time of birth, and weight all be matching numbers.

“This is extremely special, even more so with the 18th anniversary of 9/11. 9/11 was such a time of tragedy, Christina is a little bundle of hope and happiness. It’s been a privilege to be a part of this historic event,” she added.