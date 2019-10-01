Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds and his wife, Aja Volkman, welcomed their first son into the world on Tuesday.

The proud parents named their fourth child, Valentine Reynolds.

Reynolds shared the happy news on Instagram, where he posted a photo of the newborn and explained that Valentine's name means “strong.”

The 32-year-old singer also acknowledged that despite Tuesday being the anniversary of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival mass shooting in Las Vegas, Valentine's birth was a bright spot on a dark day.

"As today marks the 2nd anniversary of our most tragic day in Vegas, it now also represents the day that we celebrate the birth of new life. We are truly feeling #vegasstrong today‬," wrote Reynolds.

Aja Volkman and Dan Reynolds at the 2018 Grammy Awards in New York City. Lester Cohen / Getty Images

Reynolds and Volkman (who sings with band Nico Vega), 32, also have three daughters together: Arrow, 6, and twins Gia James and Coco Rae, 2. The musical couple married in 2011 and split up in April 2018 but reconciled nine months later.

The singer shared additional photos, including a snapshot of himself cradling "my Valentine," as he wrote in the caption. Volkman also posted the same photo of dad and son, writing, "Valentine Reynolds my heart just exploded for the 4th time."

Reynolds also shared a follow-up photo of Volkman in her hospital bed holding her baby son.

"Beautiful strong mama and her little boy Valentine," he wrote.

Congratulations to the Reynolds family!