Illinois father dies after falling from car while collecting food donations for daughter’s Girl Scout troop

An Illinois father died after he fell out of a car while helping his 12-year-old daughter collect food items for her Girl Scout troop.

The family, from New Lenox, was driving around a neighborhood on Nov. 6 when Aaron LaMore fell from the open hatchback where he was riding with his daughter, Mia LaMore, the family told Patch. The car was traveling about 5 mph.

“They didn’t even get to the first house, when he lost his footing, fell backwards out of the car onto the pavement, and struck his head on the back,” his brother-in-law Ryan Talaga told the news outlet.

The family said on a GoFundMe page that LaMore fractured his skull, but was able to get up and walk to the ambulance. He was taken to Silver Cross Hospital for a CT scan, where his condition quickly declined.

Mia, Erin, and Aaron LaMore. Courtesy Natalie Talaga via GoFundMe

Doctors wanted to transfer LaMore to the University of Chicago Hospital but while they were waiting for transportation, he went into cardiac arrest for four minutes, according to the GoFundMe.

LaMore, who served in the military, was airlifted to the hospital but died on Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

Talaga told Patch that LaMore was “selfless” and always willing to help others. Right before his death, his family made him an organ donor. They said he donated his kidneys, liver, tissue, and heart.

“We tried to turn a terrible situation into a situation that gives us a little sense of peace,” the brother-in-law said.

LaMore leaves behind his wife of 16 years, Erin LaMore, and their daughter.

