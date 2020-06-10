Surprise! Iggy Azalea reveals that she's become a mom

Sign up for our newsletter

Iggy Azalea is a mom!

“I have a son,” Azalea, 30, revealed in her Instagram stories on Wednesday. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

Azalea, who is dating fellow rapper Playboi Carti, did not share the child’s name or a photo.

“I want to keep his life private,” Azalea wrote. “But wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti have been dating since 2018. Getty Images

The Australian musician and Carti, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, began dating in 2018.

Carti, 23, opened up about their relationship during an interview with Fader magazine last summer.

“Once I started started talking to her, I just cut off everybody. It was over with,” he explained. “I support everything she does.”

Azalea wears a diamond ring on her left hand, but has never confirmed an engagement.

In May, Azalea shared a photo of herself decked out in a purple mini dress and heels on Instagram. In the picture, her stomach is flat.

"For the record, I didn't actually go anywhere," she wrote. "Just a lil harmless quarantine dress up situation."