Idris Elba’s fans may be thrilled to see his image replacing Jeremy Allen White's in a new Calvin Klein ad, but the actor's 22-year-old daughter, Isan Elba, isn't exactly happy about it.

Isan Elba posted a hilarious TikTok video that showed her pretending to scream in horror as she noticed her dad's fresh pic replacing White's on a billboard in New York City.

"I think this counts as an original experience..." she joked in her caption.

The younger Elba set her video to a 1964 song called “Hier Encore” — which translates to "Just Yesterday"— by French musician Charles Aznavour. (Bad Bunny recently sampled the same song on his 2023 song "Monaco.")

Isan Elba's followers got a kick out of her video even if they couldn't help but tease her about their crushes on her father.

"hate this for you babes but love this for us," one quipped.

"Your dad, our daddy," joked another.

Idris Elba, center, poses with wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba (left) and daughter Isan Elba at the "Sonic The Hedgehog 2" premiere in Los Angeles on April 5, 2022. Xavier Collin / Sipa USA via AP

Feeling less than thrilled about fans lusting over her dad is nothing new for Isan Elba.

When People magazine asked her in 2019 how she found out about her dad winning the publication's Sexiest Man Alive title the year before, she responded, “Actually, I was on Instagram. People (magazine) said, ‘Oh, we’re announcing the Sexiest Man Alive,’ and I was like, ‘Oh yes, can’t wait.’”

“I wake up in the morning and it's my dad," she added. "I was like, ‘This is not what I was expecting. This is not very fun.'"

Idris Elba welcomed his daughter with ex-wife Hanne “Kim” Nørgaard in January 2002. The former "Wire" star, who tied the knot with Canadian model Sabrina Dhowre in 2019, is also dad to a son, Winston Elba, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Naiyana Garth.

“They’re a part of me,” the actor told People of his kids in 2017. “They are the reason I get up and do it.”

"When it’s a hard day and I think about bringing them up, I go, ‘Thank you for existing so I have a purpose,’" he added.

Read on to learn about Idris Elba's two children.

Isan Elba

Idris Elba and Isan Elba at the world premiere of "Beast" held at The Museum of Modern Art on Aug. 8, 2022 in New York. Nina Westervelt / Variety via Getty Images

Idris Elba and ex-wife Hanne“Kim” Nørgaard welcomed their daughter, Isan Elba, in January 2002, according to People.

The younger Elba wants to follow in her father's acting footsteps.

After being named a Golden Globe Ambassador in 2019, Isan Elba revealed in her speech that she'd grown up loving watching others act. “I’ve always been a lover of TV and movies and I dream to be in the industry one day,” she said.

In 2022, Idris Elba revealed that his daughter auditioned to be in his movie "Beast." When she failed to land a part. she gave him the cold shoulder for weeks.

“She wants to be an actress and she auditioned and it came down to chemistry in the end. The relationship in the film and the relationship between my daughter was — the chemistry wasn’t right for film, weirdly enough," Idris Elba explained during an appearance on "The Breakfast Club."

"My daughter didn’t talk to me for about three weeks," he added.

He added that his daughter was later able to be "gracious" and join him at the movie's premiere. "I’m really proud of her to go through that, not get the role, but still come to the premiere,” he said.

Winston Elba

Idris Elba walks with Sabrina Dhowre and son Winston Elba in Paris on April 28, 2018. Dave Benett / Getty Images

Idris Elba and then-girlfriend Naiyana Garth welcomed a son named Winston in April 2014.

“My son, Winston Elba, was born yesterday. Truly amazing,” the “Beasts of No Nation” star announced on Twitter (now known as X).

Speaking to People after winning the Sexiest Man Alive title in 2018, the actor revealed that he's happiest when he's spending time with his son and daughter.

“Just watching that whole process come to life,” he shared. “Being witness to the birth of my children, happy and healthy, is the biggest, biggest, most best thing ever.”

The actor said he accidentally embarrasses his kids from time to time. “But I tend to be conscious of my daughter’s space. I’m super doting as a dad. Big hugs, kisses, lots of love yous and all of that. I’m sure my daughter’s like, ‘All right dad, chill out.’ My son, he gets it. But he’s still at that age where he loves a cuddle.”