'I'm in love': Lori Loughlin shares adorable photo with John Stamos' baby

John Stamos has a "Fuller House" of his own with the birth of his newborn son, Billy — and he's wasting no time sharing the joy with his TV family, including Lori Loughlin.

On Wednesday, Loughlin posted a photo holding the little one, who Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh recently welcomed into the world.

Suddenly, all of our "Full House" memories came rushing back.

Mercy, they're adorable!

Stamos and Loughlin have shared children before, but only on "Full House" and "Fuller House."

In the fourth season of the original show, their characters (Becky and Jesse) fell in love and got married. The following season they had twin sons, who are now all grown up and recurring on "Fuller House."

Getty Images Future baby handlers John Stamos and Lori Loughlin, on "Full House" in 1988.

This isn't the first time Loughlin and Billy have met, either — last week Stamos posted a picture of himself supporting the infant (naturally decked out in a "Full House"-themed T-shirt) in front of Loughlin and co-star Bob Saget.

Clearly, Stamos is happy to have a house that's filled with well-wishers for little Billy.

