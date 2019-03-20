Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 20, 2019, 2:47 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Allison Slater Tate

When Daphne Oz appeared this morning on her dad Dr. Mehmet Oz's new series, "The Dish on Oz," she had a special menu item for the "spring brunch spectacular" episode.

"I do love to cook! Bun #4 coming your way later this year!" the podcaster and former "The Chew" host proclaimed on Instagram.

Oz, 33, and her husband John Jovanovic are expecting their fourth child. They are also parents to Philomena, 5, Jovan, 3, and Domenica, 1.

During the segment on the show, Daphne and her co-hosts cracked three eggs, each containing part of a message. "Springtime is near/By this time next year/A brand new baby will be here!"

"Daphne is having my fourth grandchild!" Dr. Oz proclaimed.

Oz hosts a podcast, "Mom Brain," with co-host Hilaria Baldwin, herself a mother of four. In February, the two interviewed TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and talked about the possibility of Oz adding a then-hypothetical fourth child to her family.

"I really felt for certain that my destiny was going to be all boys," Oz admitted. She said that when she had her third child, daughter Domenica, she realized the importance of giving her oldest daughter a sister, and then she felt that it might be important to try to give son Jovan a baby brother too.

Never miss a parenting story with the TODAY Parents newsletter! Sign up here.

Though she worried about having to buy a "Sprinter van" to drive her family around, Oz told Baldwin and Jenna, "I think I have one more pregnancy in me. You never know."

Guess it's time to start shopping for Sprinter vans! Congratulations to the whole family!