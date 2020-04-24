Jonathan Coelho wanted his family to know how much they meant to him in case he didn't make it out of the hospital.

His wife told Buzzfeed that Coelho left behind a heartbreaking note for his family before he died on Wednesday at a Connecticut hospital from cardiac arrest she said was brought on by coronavirus.

Katie Coelho said her husband Jonathan Coelho left a touching note to her and their children that she found after he died of cardiac arrest brought on by coronavirus. gofundme.com

Following Jonathan's death, Katie Coelho, 33, discovered the note after his phone was returned to her.

She shared it on a GoFundMe page set up by family friend Katie Slayton.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"I love you guys with all my heart and you’ve given me the best life I could have ever asked for,'' the father of two wrote, according to the site. "I am so lucky it makes me so proud to be your husband and the father to Braedyn and penny. Katie you are the most beautiful caring nurturing person I’ve ever met.....you are truly one of a kind.....make sure you live life with happiness and that same passion that made me fall in love with you."

The 32-year-old was the sole provider for his wife, son Braedyn, 2, and 10-month-old daughter Penelope, according to the GoFundMe page.

"It’s unfair that Jonathan’s time with him family was cut so short,'' his wife shared on the GoFundMe page. "Jonathan only ever wanted to be there for his children and wife and this virus stole that away from him."

Braedyn was born with severe neurological issues that manifested as cerebral palsy, according to a Facebook page set up by the family to chronicle his journey. Jonathan cherished his time with him and their daughter.

"Seeing you be the best mom to the kids is the greatest thing I’ve ever experienced," he wrote in his note. "Let Braedyn (know) he’s my best bud and I’m proud to be his father and for all the amazing things he’s done and continues to do. Let Penelope know she’s a princess and can have whatever she wants in life. I’m so lucky."

"Even though he was fighting for his life for the past month, I know up until the last second he wanted to make sure the kids and I were okay," Katie Coelho told Buzzfeed. "He knew he had to say something to me because I haven’t been able to speak to him in so long."

Jonathan tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26 and was admitted to the hospital with severe breathing issues, according to the GoFundMe page. Katie Coelho told Buzzfeed that he had come in contact with someone who had the virus two days earlier in his job at a courthouse near their home.

He spent 28 days in the hospital, 20 of them on a ventilator, and "was so close to recovery when his body just couldn’t fight anymore," his wife said on the fundraising page.

"The pain we are feeling is indescribable, our everything was stolen from us,'' she wrote. "My heart is not even broken it’s shattered. My kids and I will live the rest of our lives without Jonathan. And I don’t know how we’re going to do it."

TODAY reached out to Slayton and Coelho but did not receive a response as of this posting.