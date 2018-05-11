share tweet pin email

One of the perks of my career as a freelance writer is that I get to interview famous people. One of the "perks" of being 38 weeks pregnant is that I get parenting advice from pretty much everyone.

Why not combine the two?

I actually appreciate the tips, as this is my first go at motherhood. So I started asking some of the biggest names in Hollywood to share their wisdom with me. Here’s what they had to say.

1. Hugh Jackman: It's OK to think it's not amazing all the time

Getty Images Hugh Jackman: Greatest Showman and pretty great with the dad advice, too.

“In the first month, everyone is going to tell you it’s the most amazing thing that has ever happened and a lot of the time you will think that. But, I promise you, there are going to be some mornings when you haven’t slept, and your child has thrown up on you seven times, and you’re not going to be thinking that this is the greatest thing that has ever happened to you. Just know that it’s OK to feel that way. Just make sure you’ve someone you can ring up and bitch to.

“Also, once you take the kid out for a drive to put him to sleep, that is your life for the next 18 months. Don’t do it. And I know you’re going to do it and you’re going to go, damnit, Hugh Jackman told me not to do it. But, you’re going to make mistakes, and it’s all going to be great.”

2. Ellen Pompeo: There’s no such thing as a mistake

Getty Images Mom guilt: The struggle is real. Ellen Pompeo knows.

“The most challenging part is probably working a lot and feeling guilty about working and missing things sometimes or not being there every night to put them to bed. Just know it’s all going to be OK, no matter what. There is no such thing as a mistake, it’s always a lesson, and as long as you love them, then you are doing everything right.”

3. Tamera Mowry: Trust your gut

Getty Images Tamera Mowry is NOT going to sugarcoat it for you.

“All my advice was from my mom, sister, and doula/best friend. I am grateful that they never sugar-coated anything. So, I won’t sugar-coat anything for you. Realize that you are going to be exhausted and you will have your highest of highs and lowest of lows. Realize you will never experience anything like this.

“Know that you have all that you need, and you are fully equipped. You can take as many classes as you like but trust your gut and instinct. Know that you got this. You know what is right for you and your baby. Trust everything you have learned and what you already have. Don’t be hard on yourself. Everything will work itself out. Even if you don’t have all the answers, it will all work out. Try to relax. It will be awesome, and you are going to love it.”

4. Molly Sims: Motherhood is the best. Also, pipe cleaners

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Molly Sims has a secret parenting weapon, which she will share with you.

“It’s the best thing. It will change your life, and it does go by too fast. Also, always keep pipe cleaners in your purse when they get older. You can make a bracelet, a headband, or fish animals. You can do anything with a pipe cleaner on a plane, at a restaurant, let me tell you — I can do a whole wardrobe out of pipe cleaners.”

5. Rob Lowe: Buckle up and be present

Getty Images Rob Lowe just seriously loves being a dad so much.

“Get ready. Buckle your seat belt. Enjoy it. It’s going to be the ride of a lifetime. It’s been my greatest joy by far of anything I’ve ever experienced. Every phase of it, I thought was the best phase. The more you’re able to invest in being present, the more dividends it will pay later. If you want your kids to return to you again, again, and again, you need to be there for them.

6. Jessica Biel: Take breaks

Amanda Edwards / WireImage Jessica Biel speaks the truth: You can't pour from an empty cup.

“You get put at the end of the totem pole all of the time. You’re just trying to get your job done. Then you go home, and you try to get your job done. You wake up, and your job is still going. So, make sure to take the time to celebrate moments that rejuvenate us and bring us back to who we are as people. I think it’s an important thing that we all need to do as a culture and take more time for ourselves.

“Also, I think communication with my partner and being able to say to myself, OK, for real, it’s time to give yourself a moment and take a break. Know that I am a better mom and if I can have some time, then I want to be with my kid, and I want to play with him. I am not just exhausted and trying to do a million things at once. I really believe that it’s quality over quantity.”

7. Peta Murgatroyd: Go easy on yourself

Getty Images Peta Murgatroyd says there are days when you're going to feel like the Best. Mom. Ever. Other days, not so much.

"Don’t be too hard on yourself. Just take it day by day. There are going to be days where you think you’re the best mom in the world, but some days, you won’t. And it’s OK."