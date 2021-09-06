Hugh Jackman announces his dad passed away on Australian Father's Day

Hugh Jackman is mourning the loss of his father, Christopher Jackman. On Monday, the actor shared a photo of his dad on Instagram along with a touching tribute to his life.

"In the early hours of Father’s Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away," Jackman, 52, wrote, referring to Australian Father's Day which was celebrated on Sunday. "And whilst there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he is now at peace with God."

Actor Hugh Jackman's father, Chris Jackman, and his stepmother, Elizabeth Jackman, attend a charity screening of "X-Men: The Last Stand" on May 22, 2006, in Sydney. Patrick Riviere / Getty Images

Celebrity friends and fans sent Jackman messages of love and support in the comments.

"So sorry for your loss Hugh," wrote TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb. "I picture him right now in a tuxedo at carnegie hall."

"So so sorry for the incalculable loss of your Pa, Hugh," wrote actor Richard E. Grant, who recently lost his wife of 35 years.

"I was lucky to have met him," posted Ryan Reynolds, adding a heart emoji along with his comment.

Jackman clearly had great love and admiration for his dad, whom he posted about on Instagram last year along with some of his words of wisdom.

"My Father taught me to always keep my promises ... Even if it turns out that there’s a better option or something that will benefit me more," the actor posted, along with a smiling, casual photo of himself with his hand on his dad's shoulder. "Be true to your word," he continued, before ending his post with the hashtag #happyfathersday.

In 2019, Jackman shared more great life advice from his dad on Instagram.

"Growing up, my father taught me many lessons," Jackman wrote. "For example: before eating any snacks, you have to pass them around to everyone else FIRST. People thought I was so well mannered. But, honestly, I was just hungry."

In 2018, his Father's Day Instagram tribute included yet another gem from his dad.

"Happy Father’s Day to the man who taught me to show respect for others, for education, for being led by your passions," he wrote. "Who taught me to never stop growing and learning. To work hard and realize that preparation is the bedrock for success. And, above all, to find purpose beyond oneself. I love you Dad."

The "Greatest Showman" actor's close bond with his father was no doubt strengthened because Christopher Jackman raised him and his four older siblings after their mother abandoned the family. Although he was only 8 when his mom left Australia to return home to England, Jackman went on to have a "very good" relationship with her in later years.

"She would come back every year," Jackman said in a previous interview with "60 Minutes Australia" when asked if he had reconciled with his mom.

"In fact, my relationship with my mother is very good," he added.