Hugh Grant may be famous for his stiff upper lip onscreen, but in real life the suave British star gets teary-eyed when he's forced work far away from his kids.

"Having spent a career unable to muster a single emotion, I find in my old age I can’t stop them," Grant, 60, shared Friday on "The Grant Norton Show," according to Entertainment Tonight.

"It’s something to do with children or love, or my wife, or something, but I can’t keep it at bay," he added.

Hugh Grant and his wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein, attend the British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London in February 2020. Samir Hussein / WireImage

Grant stars alongside Nicole Kidman in the HBO Max mini-series "The Undoing," which films on location in New York.

"I did this job partly to get away from my young children as they are exhausting at my age," he joked. "I thought it would be great to have a break but every time I arrived in New York I missed them so badly I was a mess, so every scene was suddenly a cue for tears for me. I’d even go into a cafe and ask for a cup of coffee and the tears would come!"

The "Love Actually" actor has three children with his wife, TV producer Anna Elisabet Eberstein, whom he married in 2018. He also shares two kids with ex-girlfriend Tinglan Hong.

During a visit to "Late Night with Seth Meyers" this week, Grant revealed that his children aren't fans of his kids' comedy "Paddington 2." The film finds Grant having madcap fun with an adorable CGI-animated bear.

"I set up a special screening for them. That takes a whole cinema, I have hundreds of children," he quipped. "I got them in there and they pretty much hated it. They kept whispering to me, 'Why are you in it so much?'"

"I make them like it now," continued the star. "They have to watch it every night and tell me how good I am, otherwise they don’t get fed."

One member of Grant's family who enjoyed the movie? The actor's 90-year-old father, James.

"I took him to the big premiere in Leicester Square in London and he sat next to me. Halfway through the film, he turned to me and said, 'Is that a real bear?'" Grant recalled, laughing.

"And I had to go, 'Well, no, dad. No, because he's talking.'"

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.