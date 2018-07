Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Emily Jones’ 4-year-old son, Henry, desperately needed a kidney, and in December 2017, she took to Facebook to pen an open letter for help. One week later, she found out that Henry was a match with Jones’ best friend from grade school, who gave him the life-saving gift of a healthy kidney. “I don’t think you can ever thank someone enough for that,” said Jones.