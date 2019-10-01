Forget mouse ears and bubble wands; when it comes to necessary gear for visiting Walt Disney World with small kids, the stroller is the MVP.

If you're flying in and don't want to bring your own, there's news you should know about: Walt Disney World has made changes to the stroller-rental process; here's how they'll affect your trip.

Disney now has one featured provider for stroller rentals — ScooterBug — and if you rent through them, you do not need to be present for delivery to a resort hotel.

"ScooterBug will work with Disney resort cast members to manage deliveries and returns of rented strollers, ECVs (electronic convenience devices) and wheelchairs," reads an update to WDW's stroller rental information page.

However, if you rent from another provider, you'll need to be there for drop-off and coordinate pick-up of the rented device yourself.

Never miss a parenting story with the TODAY Parenting newsletter! Sign up here.

And as always, you can bring your own stroller, ECV or wheelchair for use at resorts, WDW parks and Disney Springs.

Erica Ettori, a spokesperson for WDW, told TODAY Parents that while guests formerly had several Disney featured providers to choose from when renting strollers for their vacation, WDW streamlined their provider list down to one.

So while the drop-off and pick-up process has changed, the general stroller policy has not.

“Guests who use a stroller or mobility device when visiting Walt Disney World Resort continue to have a variety of options including using a personally-owned mobility device, renting through the Disney Featured Provider or renting from another third-party company," Ettori explained.